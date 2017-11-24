RFYL Episode – TimeManagementEP47

Yet another episode being thrown your way – this time, we revisit some stoner rock and metal. Because you’re worth it!

So much music is crammed into this episode, and it’s all solid stuff. It’s even so crammed in there that I didn’t even get a chance to mention that if you have some music you want me to check out, fire it off to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com ! I’ll take a look and let you know!

Take it easy, enjoy some American Turkey, and otherwise … see you next week!

Playlist:

Pieces of the People We Love – The Rapture

Last Legs – Napalmpom

In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away) – Public Animal

Daughters of the Sun – The Dreadnoughts

Witch Hunt – Lionsault

King’s Ransom – Matchless

Stains And Burns – Like A Motorcycle

Dead Twin Sister – Die So Fluid

Space Rocket – Electric Mountain

This Time Around – Orbital Express (Official)

When Time Stood Still – Sergeant Thunderhoof

Snerfulnerpus – Supersonic Dragon Wagon

Breakaway – Tsunami Bomb