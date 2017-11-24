RFYL Episode – TimeManagementEP47

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Yet another episode being thrown your way – this time, we revisit some stoner rock and metal. Because you’re worth it!
So much music is crammed into this episode, and it’s all solid stuff. It’s even so crammed in there that I didn’t even get a chance to mention that if you have some music you want me to check out, fire it off to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com ! I’ll take a look and let you know!
Take it easy, enjoy some American Turkey, and otherwise … see you next week!
Playlist:
Pieces of the People We Love – The Rapture
Last Legs – Napalmpom
In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away) – Public Animal
Daughters of the Sun – The Dreadnoughts
Witch Hunt – Lionsault
King’s Ransom – Matchless
Stains And Burns – Like A Motorcycle
Dead Twin Sister – Die So Fluid
Space Rocket – Electric Mountain
This Time Around – Orbital Express (Official)
When Time Stood Still – Sergeant Thunderhoof
Snerfulnerpus – Supersonic Dragon Wagon
Breakaway – Tsunami Bomb