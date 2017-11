Halloween is the second most commercial holiday in North America, estimated that Americans spent $9.1 BILLION on candy, costumes, and decorations in 2017. THAT’s the only terrifying thing about Halloween.

But, how did the holiday become so popular? How did it become associated with ghosts? Where did the holiday even come from?

Listen in while Marvin, Erin and John talk about the history of Halloween and why we all love it so much.