RFYL Episode – WeLiveEP45

Did you know that in this one episode.. we went live?

I missed being live. Hear the energy. FEEL THE EMOTION. RIDE THE WAVE. SURF’S UP.

I’m sorry.

Grab a free podcast, on the house to make up for that burst of enjoyment that you just experienced.

Playlist:

? – Both Funky & Fresh

Kitchen Witch – Don’t Waste Your Time

Dorothy – Down To The Bottom

Dirty Ghosts – Light Like Speed

The Dreadnoughts – Foreign Skies / Gavrilo

The Creepshow – Blood Blood Blood

The Joy Formidable – Running Hands With The Night

Sumo Cyco – Brave II

Maggot Heart – Neuromancer

Allout Helter – Anthropocene

ProleteR – Alone After All