CC001: How do we improve Fredericton?

Conference Call is a weekly call-in program hosted live at 8pm every Monday. You can participate live via phone, Twitter or Facebook, or join in after the show has aired by leaving a comment here, calling our voicemail line at (506) 453-4989 or emailing feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca . Responses after the show may be included in future shows.

On the call this week: how do we improve Fredericton? In my experience, Fredericton has a lot to offer, but it’s not perfect; what can we do as citizens, what can city council do, and what can anyone do to improve the city? From infrastructure to culture, from esthetics to function, we want to hear what you’d like done.

NEXT WEEK: Pot holes! It’s the season to consider how your vehicle might fall prey to missing infrastructure. It’s a perpetual problem, and we want to hear your stories! What have you lost? Where should people avoid? What other infrastructure has suffered over the winter?