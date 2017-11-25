Overtime with K & Crox – 11/24/17

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Our first full episode available online anytime! It feels like a big milestone after a month.
Welcome friends to Overtime with K and Crox, Fredericton’s weekly hour long sports talk show.
The theme for our episode this week is FOOTBALL, in all it’s various forms, topics include:
– CFL Playoffs
AKA Why the Roughriders are dumb and Eskimos Coach Jason Maas is bonus dumb.
– USports National Semifinals
AKA How Acadia got more screwed than they already were.
– CFL Expansion to Halifax
AKA … Yes, it’s happening.
– MLS Playoffs
AKA Maybe you shouldn’t follow an angry player towards his dressing room.
– World Cup Qualifying
AKA Why Italy should’ve probably reconsidered everything they’d done up to that point.