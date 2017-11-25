Overtime with K & Crox – 11/24/17

Our first full episode available online anytime! It feels like a big milestone after a month.

Welcome friends to Overtime with K and Crox, Fredericton’s weekly hour long sports talk show.

The theme for our episode this week is FOOTBALL, in all it’s various forms, topics include:

– CFL Playoffs

AKA Why the Roughriders are dumb and Eskimos Coach Jason Maas is bonus dumb.

– USports National Semifinals

AKA How Acadia got more screwed than they already were.

– CFL Expansion to Halifax

AKA … Yes, it’s happening.

– MLS Playoffs

AKA Maybe you shouldn’t follow an angry player towards his dressing room.

– World Cup Qualifying

AKA Why Italy should’ve probably reconsidered everything they’d done up to that point.