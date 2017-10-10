ParaPhrasing – PROF Interviews Chip Coffey

PROF Interviews Chip Coffey

Para-celebrity Chip Coffey is back on the road throughout Canada with his Coffey Talk Tour. Best known for his appearances on A&E’s Paranormal State and as a mentor on Psychic Kids, Chip’s claims of mediumship and being able to connect with those who are deceased is a welcomed thought from attendees seeking advice or grieving a loss, and is also intriguing to the curious.

Chip Coffey takes some time before embarking on his Canadian tour to speak with PROF about how these group events work, what you can expect, and briefly about working on Paranormal State and Psychic Kids.

