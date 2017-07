William Daniels is joined by his wife Bonnie Bartlett discussing his long and rewarding career that includes The Graduate, Two for the Road (both celebrating 50 years), Oh God (celebrating 40 years), Blind Date (celebrating 30 years), and Blades of Glory (celebrating 10 years). Also A Thousand Clowns, The One and Only, The Blue Lagoon, Reds, All Night Long, and more!

Related