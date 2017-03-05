Bondo Quick Pick: Mike Biggar – Go All In

Bondo’s Quick Pick:

Mike Biggar is back with a soulful cross-genre record that goes all in (pun intended). Biggar’s gift as a storyteller comes through in his songs, only to be outdone by his live performance. This multi-award winning singer/songwriter enlists the help of heavy-hitter ECMA winning co-writers Chris Kirby, Brent Mason, and Charlie A’Court, who also lends his sick guitar skills on Love and Insanity.

Go All In is released March 10, 2017 on Busted Flat Records.

Favourite Tracks: Blood From A Stone, Go All In, Leaving These Days, Hell and High Water

Listen to or order the record here.