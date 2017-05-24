The Lunchbox Interview: Amanda LeBlanc (Under One Sky Friendship Centre)

We tell kids to get outside more often — but then keep them inside for more of the day. Maybe we can rethink that idea…

My guest today is Amanda LeBlanc, one of the people behind the Under One Sky Friendship Centre, and related programs such as the outdoor classroom and workshops. We talk about the early education program which takes pre-Kindergarten aboriginal students outside to learn, the partnership with Musique Nomade to bring a free program to help aboriginal musicians polish their work, and the growth of the Friendship Centre and its programs.