The Lunchbox Interview: Elizabeth Effinger (Queer Research Day)

Sometimes, things are only obvious is retrospect, such as the idea of focusing discussions on any particular group in society.

My guest today is Elizabeth Effinger, member of the Department of English at UNB, and one of the organizers of the full-schedule Queer Research Day conference. She joins me to talk about how the idea came about, the support received for the idea, and some of the topics that people will be talking about on the day.

The Queer Research Day conference will be held at UNB and STU on Friday, March 31, starting at 8:30am and running right to 6pm. For a full schedule or to register, visit unb.ca/qrd.