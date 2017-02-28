The Lunchbox Interview: Nadia Francavilla (Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges)

We all start in circumstances out of our control, but there are those of exceptional character who strive to be something beyond expectations.

My guest today is Nadia Francavilla, Musician-in-Residence at UNB and organizer and performer in an upcoming celebration of Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges. In honour of black history month, they will be playing music from this ambitious, phenomenal character of history through the music he produced and surrounded himself with.

Music in Versailles: Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges will be at Memorial Hall on UNB Campus at 7:30pm on Wednesday, March 1.