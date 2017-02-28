The Lunchbox Interview: Nadia Francavilla (Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We all start in circumstances out of our control, but there are those of exceptional character who strive to be something beyond expectations.
My guest today is Nadia Francavilla, Musician-in-Residence at UNB and organizer and performer in an upcoming celebration of Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges. In honour of black history month, they will be playing music from this ambitious, phenomenal character of history through the music he produced and surrounded himself with.
Music in Versailles: Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges will be at Memorial Hall on UNB Campus at 7:30pm on Wednesday, March 1.