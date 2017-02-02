The Lunchbox Interview: No White Picket Fence

Words are powerful. Words convey stories. Stories can convey a person’s innermost thoughts and experiences. Sometimes you can rewrite them, but sometimes they are more powerful when raw and direct.

My guest today is Dr. Robin C Whittaker, the Artistic Producer of Theatre St Thomas, and the co-playwright behind the production No White Picket Fence being staged at The Blackbox Theatre at STU. Dr. Whittaker joined me to talk about how this remarkable play about the experiences of foster care that several young women told, from the original 1000-page collection of words to the current verbatim script.

No White Picket Fence runs February 1-4 at STU’s Blackbox Theatre at 7:30pm each night, with a matinee performance on February 4 at 1:30pm.

Save