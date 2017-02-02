The Lunchbox Interview: Better Living

The world is filled with stories, everyday, extraordinary, mundane and wonderful.

My guest today is “theatre poobah” Len Falkenstein, Director of Drama at UNB, and two of the actors from the upcoming production of George F. Walker’s Better Living, Brittany Plourde and Allyson Roy. Along with a demonstration of a scene from the play, Len explains why he thinks so highly of this series of plays from “one of Canada’s Greatest Playwrights”, and Brittany and Allyson reflect on how playing their characters reflects their own lives.

Better Living is being staged at Memorial Hall on UNB Fredericton Campus from February 1-4, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.