The Bruns is Canada’s official oldest student publication — but it definitely not standing still!

On the cusp of the last edition for 2017 of UNB’s student publication, The Brunswickan, Emma Mcphee (Editor-in-chief), Emma MacDonald (News Editor) and Ryan Gaio (Arts Editor) stop by to talk about getting to this point in the term for the Bruns and some of the things you can expect in the next issue.