The Lunchbox Interview: Barry McKnight, Bill Patrick (White Ribbon Fredericton)

Sometimes you need to slap the water in order for the fish to realize what they’ve missed all this time..

My guests today are Barry McKnight and Bill Patrick, two volunteers for White Ribbon Fredericton and participants in the upcoming panel presentation entitled: “IT’S EVERYWHERE – Sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, and the impacts of #METOO”. We talk about the organization, the impact and promise of the avalanche of declarations and accusations about sexual assault and some of the things resulting from that.

The panel discussion will be taking place in Room C13 of Head Hall at UNB campus on Wednesday, November 29 at 6:30pm. Everyone is welcome.