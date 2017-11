Track Listing:

1.) Oval Window – One Time

2.) Fear Absolute – Dreamland

3.) Smeer – What Else Can I Do

4.) Madhat – Falling Down

5.) Dr. Thunder & The Electromagnetic Funk – Once In A Full Moon

6.) Andrew Duke – Or

7.) Starving Ghosts – This Attic Smells Terrible, You Ought To Open A Window Instead Of Playing Trumpet And Throwing A Party