Fuzztone Mania Episode31

Hi All I trust all of you survived that blast of winter and are all gearing up for the Christmas rush .Last Friday we heard from some awesome bands and her are just a few we listen to. Dio, kick axe,Pantera,Judas Priest,pink floyd and Queensrych just to name a few.

Play List for 12 /08/17

1. Dio- Dream Evil

2. Rainbow – Death ally driver

3. Trooper – Baby won’t ya please come home (can)

4. Ram Jam – Gone wild

5. Led Zepplin -Cashmer

6. kick axe- With a lil help from my friends (can)

7. Dokken – Kiss of death

8. judas Priest – Take on the world

9. Killer Dwarfs – Heavy metal breakdown (can)

10. Lynard Skynard- T for texas

12. Deep purple – Smooth dancer

13. Anvil – Mad dog (can)

14. H.L.R. – Gale storm

15. Pantera – Im Broken

16. Dimbag darrell -Twisted

17.Triump – Lay it on the line (Can)

18 Judas Priest – Hell bent for leather

19. warrent- Uncel tom cabin

20. Streeheart- Star (can)

21. pink floyd – Shine on you crazy diamond

22. White snake – In the still of the night

23. April wine – Give me that thing called love (can)

24. Blue oystercult – Godzzila

25 Queensrych – Jet city woman