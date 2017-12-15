Fuzztone Mania Episode31

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hi All I trust all of you survived that blast of winter and are all gearing up for the Christmas rush .Last Friday we heard from some awesome bands and her are just a few we listen to. Dio, kick axe,Pantera,Judas Priest,pink floyd and Queensrych just to name a few.
Play List for 12 /08/17
1. Dio- Dream Evil
2. Rainbow – Death ally driver
3. Trooper – Baby won’t ya please come home (can)
4. Ram Jam – Gone wild
5. Led Zepplin -Cashmer
6. kick axe- With a lil help from my friends (can)
7. Dokken – Kiss of death
8. judas Priest – Take on the world
9. Killer Dwarfs – Heavy metal breakdown (can)
10. Lynard Skynard- T for texas
12. Deep purple – Smooth dancer
13. Anvil – Mad dog (can)
14. H.L.R. – Gale storm
15. Pantera – Im Broken
16. Dimbag darrell -Twisted
17.Triump – Lay it on the line (Can)
18 Judas Priest – Hell bent for leather
19. warrent- Uncel tom cabin
20. Streeheart- Star (can)
21. pink floyd – Shine on you crazy diamond
22. White snake – In the still of the night
23. April wine – Give me that thing called love (can)
24. Blue oystercult – Godzzila
25 Queensrych – Jet city woman